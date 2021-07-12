Jacquelyn Beem, NCMG, manager, Serenity Pet Spa
What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. The most challenging and rewarding part of managing Serenity Pet Spa is the ability to teach and help our apprentice groomers grow and learn more every day. I am so proud to be able to help them advance in this career path. I also find helping dogs go through the full grooming process while maintaining a positive experience for them is so rewarding. When you turn a dog around from being afraid of grooming to being truly happy to see you and the business, it is an amazing feeling.www.ibmadison.com
Comments / 0