Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Jacquelyn Beem, NCMG, manager, Serenity Pet Spa

By Site Staff
ibmadison.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. The most challenging and rewarding part of managing Serenity Pet Spa is the ability to teach and help our apprentice groomers grow and learn more every day. I am so proud to be able to help them advance in this career path. I also find helping dogs go through the full grooming process while maintaining a positive experience for them is so rewarding. When you turn a dog around from being afraid of grooming to being truly happy to see you and the business, it is an amazing feeling.

www.ibmadison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Dog#Dog Breed#Bird Dog#Ncmg#Serenity Pet Spa#Charlar Kennels#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
Petspawtracks.com

How to find a purebred dog at a rescue shelter

All abandoned animals deserve a forever home and the love of a human family who will play with them, care for them, and ensure they live the rest of their days happy and carefree. We’re big supporters of adoption over purchasing animals, but what happens if you have your heart set on a certain breed? You’re in luck. It’s possible to find a purebred dog at rescue shelters nationwide. In fact, an estimated 20%–30% of all shelter dogs are purebreds.
PetsAugusta Free Press

These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Why is pitbull considered to be a dangerous pet dog?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitbulls have got a bad rep as dangerous dogs who are inherently violent and aggressive. If you’ve ever had a chance to see a bright side of a Bully, you will never believe what they say about them. And that is true. Pitbulls are one of the sweetest dogs as companions. It’s tough to believe as they have been pictured as kid maulers and biters.
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds Commonly Found in Shelters

Looking to adopt a pooch? Check if your favorite dog breed can be easily found in shelters and rescues. One of the most common misconceptions about adopting a dog is that only mixed breed dogs and mutts end up in shelters. People who are set on a particular dog breed think that they have to go to a breeder if they want to get a furry companion, but they’re unaware that their dream pet might be waiting for them in their local shelter.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Types of Poodles: 6 Curly Canines Perfect for Growing Families

The poodle is said to be the second most intelligent dog breed. Poodles are the seventh most common breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club. Poodle owners know that this breed comes as both large and small dogs, and are available in various colors and sizes. The AKC recognizes three varieties, while other registration organizations like the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FIC) and poodle lovers acknowledge two more. There are several different types of poodles, but all of them are good companion dogs.
Pet Servicesbcattv.org

Cuddle-Pets Pet Care

Cuddle-Pets Pet Care is an entrepreneurial venture by 8 year old Hannah Kadilak. Hannah is a Burlington resident going into 3rd grade at Fox Hill Elementary. Inspired to enter the pet care industry to help fund her own canine companion Hannah is holding an informal Cuddle-Pets Pet Care meet and greet this Saturday at the Rahanis Field.
Greenwood, ILbeverlyreview.net

Rise in pet adoptions leads families to Posh Pets Day Spa

Although it disrupted life for everyone, the COVID-19 pandemic had a silver lining for dogs in need of a good home. Pet adoptions have increased nationally and in Mt. Greenwood, according to the staff at Posh Pet Day Spa–Grooming/Doggie Day Care, and more local families than ever are in need of professional grooming services for their new pets.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Pooper Scoopers: The Unique Dog Owner Tool Homeowners Need

Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Are you searching for the best dog pooper scooper? Pets. We love them. But if you have to pick up dog waste or clean up after your cat, you know that poo just seems kinda taboo to talk about. Dog owners everywhere can be seen scooping up pet waste into a dog poop bag or plastic grocery bags, especially when they are out wandering in public areas.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Gwen And Gunner’s Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday at 9:10am, Gwen and Gunner feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Zara!. This adorable lab mix puppy...
PetsNewsweek

The 20 Most Affectionate Small Dog Breeds

Being greeted by an affectionate canine companion is undoubtedly one of life's great joys. From loving licks to wagging tails, dogs' body language makes clear how devoted they are to their owners. Gina DiNardo, executive secretary at the American Kennel Club (AKC), believes prospective owners looking for a small dog breed should consider looking for characteristics tailored to their particular needs.
Benton, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Precious Shih Tzu Mix Wants a Second Chance at Love

My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
PetsNapa Valley Register

Adopt a Pet | Spa kitties

Scrub a dub dub, five new kitties in the tub! Our newest kittens were living outdoors before coming to WCAL so they arrived with a few extra passengers of the parasitic variety. They each got a flea treatment and a bath before going into their foster home last week. Luckily they are all really nice and there wasn't (much) bloodshed. Fleas, ear mites and intestinal parasites can cause serious health problems for kittens. Plus, it's no fun to be itching and scratching all the time! We are sure they are feeling better today with clean ears, trimmed nails and no burrs in their coats. These pretty kitties REALLY enjoyed their post-spa buffet of canned food and they will be ready for adoption in a few short weeks! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.
Petstippnews.com

Separation Anxiety in Dogs: Dog & Puppy COVID Resources

How to deal with post-COVID separation anxiety in dogs. Over the past year, COVID-19 restrictions have provided families opportunities to spend more time with their pets than ever before. Bonds were strengthened, relationships were deepened, and in some cases, new furry family members were welcomed. Now, as society slowly-but-surely returns...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
Petscountryliving.com

10 dog breeds most likely to suffer with separation anxiety

The 10 dog breeds most likely to exhibit signs of separation anxiety have been revealed, with Labrador Retrievers at the top of the list. While the world is opening up again, many dogs have built over-dependency during lockdown and could struggle to cope. Research conducted by Furbo found that some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy