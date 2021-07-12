Jacquelyn Beem, NCMG, manager, Serenity Pet Spa

Scrub a dub dub, five new kitties in the tub! Our newest kittens were living outdoors before coming to WCAL so they arrived with a few extra passengers of the parasitic variety. They each got a flea treatment and a bath before going into their foster home last week. Luckily they are all really nice and there wasn't (much) bloodshed. Fleas, ear mites and intestinal parasites can cause serious health problems for kittens. Plus, it's no fun to be itching and scratching all the time! We are sure they are feeling better today with clean ears, trimmed nails and no burrs in their coats. These pretty kitties REALLY enjoyed their post-spa buffet of canned food and they will be ready for adoption in a few short weeks! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.