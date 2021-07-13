Cancel
Ian Rapoport reveals Chiefs plan if Frank Clark misses games in 2021

Cover picture for the articleNFL Media insider Ian Rapoport revealed what the Kansas City Chiefs might do if Frank Clark were to miss games due to gun charge. The Kansas City Chiefs have some uncertainty on their defensive line. Edge rusher Frank Clark was recently charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon stemming from an arrest back on March 13. Clark was also arrested in Los Angeles last month for having an Uzi in a gym bag inside of his car and that is still under investigation. That has some Chiefs fans wondering what the team will do if Clark is slated to miss games this upcoming season.

