Watch: Shohei Ohtani vs Juan Soto Home Run Derby duel was an instant classic

By Josh Hill
Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani and Juan Soto turned in an instant classic Home Run Derby duel on Monday night. This year’s Home Run Derby was supposed to be a symphony of Shohei Ohtani, but ended up being a power ballad duet with with Juan Soto. The league-leader in home runs went toe-to-toe...

MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso cruises to 2nd straight Home Run Derby win as exhausted Shohei Ohtani bows out early

Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.
MLBMLB

Ohtani can't top Soto in epic Derby duel

DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd groaned in agony as the ball hit the ground. Just like that, the Sho was over. But even in getting ousted by the Nationals’ Juan Soto, 31-28, in the second swing-off of their first-round matchup in Monday night’s Home Run Derby, Shohei Ohtani had still managed to put on an impressively powerful display.
BaseballWJLA

Soto upsets Ohtani in thrilling HR Derby round

Top-seeded Shohei Ohtani bowed out in the Home Run Derby's first round, beaten by Nationals star Juan Soto in a scintillating showdown that went to a second tiebreaker. Ohtani struggled early in his first round but rallied during his final minute to match Soto with 22 homers. In the first overtime, Soto led off and hit six homers over a minute. Ohtani matched that, too.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter roasted Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Derby pitcher after he was eliminated

Baseball fans got plenty of Shohei Ohtani home runs in the Derby, but unfortunately he only lasted one round due to the heroics of Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. Ohtani hit six (6!) 500-foot home runs in his lone round at Coors Field, but unfortunately for him that wasn’t enough to move on. His opponent, Nationals star Juan Soto, managed to defeat him in a swing-off to advance.
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Shohei Ohtani Donates $150K Home Run Derby Bonus to Angels Staffers

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani might not have won this year's Home Run Derby, but he's certainly considered a winner by those within the organization. Ohtani reportedly received $150,000 for his participation in the event, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Instead of pocketing the bonus money, Ohtani distributed the funds to around 30 Angels support staffers as a thank-you for their contributions, a group that includes trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Juan Soto beats Shohei Ohtani epic showdown

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s first Home Run Derby went into double-overtime… but not the second round. The Angels’ two-way sensation, the star of this All-Star Week at Coors Field, fell short to Washington’s Juan Soto despite totaling 28 home runs when he dropped a “Swing-off” by failing to match Soto’s three homers in three pitches. Instead, Ohtani grounded the first pitch he saw in the double OT to the right side, and he was done, hugging Soto in defeat.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Duels it out in no-decision

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.
MLBNBC Sports

WATCH: Soto goes deep in first at-bat after Home Run Derby

Juan Soto hasn't lost his power swing at the plate following the Home Run Derby. In his first at-bat since taking down Shohei Ohtani and launching the longest homer in derby history, Soto went deep off Padres pitcher Chris Paddack. Soto has been his usual productive self in the box...

