Janet Goodmanson

Beloit Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloit, WI - Janet Rae (Simon) Goodmanson, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 24, 2021 at Fair Oaks Healthcare Center. Janet and her husband John Goodmanson lived in Beloit and previously Clinton, Wisconsin. She was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and graduated from Albert Lea High School ('68). She received secretarial training through the Manpower program. Her typing was fast and her short-hand faster! Janet and John were married for 52 years, and have two children and six grandchildren. Janet was a superb mom; her vivacious personality was always up for adventures with her kids, fueled with delicious homemade bars and cookies. With faith and courage, Janet faced serious health challenges including epilepsy, brain cancer and a rare form of dementia. Janet was known by many for her joyful presence in her years at Fair Oaks, her smiles around town, and at church services. She was successful at several jobs throughout her life including legal secretary, home child care provider, sample/demonstration lady and restaurant work. Jan's life was enriched through her volunteerism, church involvements, chats with neighbors over coffee, bike riding and gardening. She is survived by her husband John Goodmanson, daughter Trenie (Keith) Gorak whose children are Ellie and Jonathan; her son Dean (Tamara) Goodmanson, whose children are Evan, Isaac, Jude and Luke; her Mother Rosie (Gerald) Simon; sisters Barbie (Kevin) Carlson, Nancy (Kelly) Flattum, Kathi (Ken) Peterson; aunt Mary (Don) Blake; 24 nieces and nephews and great aunt to many. Janet was preceded in death by her father Gerald "Sonny" Simon, and in-laws Phyllis and Bud Goodmanson.

