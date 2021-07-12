Cancel
Beloit, WI

Kim Marie (Jones) Dunaway

Beloit Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 5, 1958 - July 10, 2021. Beloit, WI - Kim M. Jones Dunaway age 63 of Wesley Chapel, Florida, passed away on July 10, 2021, at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, FL. Kim was born July 5, 1958, in Beloit, WI to Willard and Joan (McCue) Jones. Kim was an alumnus of F.J. Turner HS, Beloit Memorial HS in Beloit, WI, McConnell Travel School in Minneapolis MN, and The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA. In 1977 she married Jack Dunaway in Newport News, VA. In 1980 they moved to Tampa, FL where she became highly active in minor league baseball with the Tampa Tarpons. Kim was secretary/treasurer for the Tarpons Booster Club for many years. She was also a member of Girl Scouts of America for over 30 years as a scout and as a leader. Kim was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Sparta, WI. She won President of the Year for the state of Florida while serving as the President of the Land O' Lakes post. Kim was also a past member of the Civil Air Patrol. She enjoyed traveling all over the world while enjoying well over 40 cruises. Her hobbies included genealogy, baking, and stamp collecting. She loved country music and following JT Curtis and the Florida Scoundrels. Kim was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. Kim's family, especially her grandsons, were the light of her life. Kim was employed by Williamsburg Convention Center and Travel agency prior to moving to FL where she took a supervisor position with the Seminole Indians working at their Bingo Hall and later took a management position with the Muckleshoot Indians in Auburn, WA. After raising her two children she went back to work at several accounting firms in the Tampa area as well as helping her husband with his Pest Control Business. Kim is survived by her fiancé John Brinker of Wesley Chapel, daughter Angelique Steele of Lexington, SC, son Lucas Dunaway (Tasha) of Canton, OH, grandsons Brennan Bailey (Carly), Dakota Dunaway and Dane Hedman. Her sister Mary Jo Jones of Tampa, FL. Also survived by her aunt and uncle Norman and Barbara Risseeuw of Clinton, WI and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Kim is preceded in death by her parents, husband CW2 Jack E. Dunaway and brother David V. Jones. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, July,31 at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Services will be held atLoyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd, Land O' Lakes, Fl 33639. The family has asked that in the spirit of Kim's love of sports, that you wear one of your favorite team's tee shirt, jersey, hat, etc... In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541. Kim's unconditional love for all her friends and family will live on within the hearts of all the lives she touched.

www.beloitdailynews.com

