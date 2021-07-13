Stephen Smith ‘racist’ controversy news LIVE – ESPN host apologizes after Shohei Ohtani comments

ESPN host Stephen A Smith has apologized for his "racist" on-air remark about baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

During an episode of First Take on Monday, Smith said he believes that Ohtani – who is Japanese and does not speak English – talking through an interpreter is bad for the MLB.

“The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box-office appeal,” he said.

The host's remarks were quickly blasted online, with many calling it "racist" — but he eventually apologized on Twitter.

Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is set to play in Monday's Home Run Derby, and will start in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher.

Read our live blog below for more on what Stephen A Smith said...

WHAT IS STEPHEN A SMITH’S NET WORTH?

Smith is worth approximately $16million.

His salary at ESPN was $5million up until 2019, when he resigned a new deal for $8million, making him the highest-paid personality on the network at the time.

WATCH STEPHEN A SMITH TALK ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI

SPORTS COMMENTATOR SPEAKS OUT AFTER SMITH'S APOLOGY

Shortly after Smith issued an apology, sports commentator Keith Olbermann took to Twitter.

He wrote: "BREAKING: @stephenasmith has finally apologized for his remarks about Shohei Ohtani.

"I hope he - and we - understand how dangerous they were in an America where anti-Asian violence is out of control…

"And where similar insults were once spoken against Clemente and Jackie."

SMITH ONCE GOT INTO A HEATED DEBATE WITH A BASKETBALL STAR

On March 30, Smith got into a heated debate with basketball star Russell Westbrook as he criticized his sports skills.

Smith said on First Take: “This isn’t the first time Russell Westbrook has played on a team that has fallen short” when speaking about the Washington Wizards franchise record.

Westbrook fired back at Smith saying: “I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.”

Westbrook’s wife, Nina also slammed Smith on social media attempting to defend her husband, writing: “I don’t know how many times I have to be minding my own business and randomly be subjected to you slandering my husband (who also happens to be minding his own business, being happy and living his best life).”

SMITH SAYS 'FOLKS DON'T KNOW ME AFTER ALL THESE YEARS'

Before posting his official apology, Smith tweeted: "Amazing that folks still don’t know me after all these years.

"If I am wrong about something, I will apologize.

"Especially if I unintentionally offend ANY GROUP of people — because it’s the right thing to do.

"Period! I’m BLACK. I would know! See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake."

WHAT DID OHTANI RECENTLY DO?

Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, just made history as the first player to be selected as both the designated hitter and pitcher for the American League at the MLB All-Star Game.

SMITH SLAMMED BY NEW YORK CONGRESSWOMAN

New York Congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou also slammed the ESPN host.

“What Stephen Smith is saying in his comments about Shohei Ohtani is ‘You don’t speak English. You don’t belong here. You aren’t American enough,” she wrote on Twitter. “Over and over and over again.”

WHO IS SHOHEI OHTANI?

Shohei Ohtani is a professional baseball pitcher for the MLB.

Ohtani — who is nicknamed “Shotime” — is Japanese and does not speak English.

He is a hitter and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels.

SMITH WAS PREVIOUSLY SUSPENDED FROM ESPN IN 2014

Back in July 2014, ESPN suspended Smith for approximately one week.

His suspension took place after he made comments about domestic violence on the air, according to the Los Angeles Times.

HOW DID STEPHEN A SMITH START HIS TV CAREER?

He started his television career on the now-defunct cable network CNN/SI in 1999.

The commentator has had a few acting gigs on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, the film I Think I Love My Wife, and has appeared in Oberto beef jerky commercials.

STEPHEN A SMITH'S APOLOGY CONTINUED: PART 3

He concluded his apology by saying: "I'm sincerely sorry for any angst I've caused with my comments on First Take this morning.

"Again, I am sorry.

"And I'll happily reiterate these words more extensively tomorrow morning, as well.

STEPHEN A SMITH'S APOLOGY CONTINUED: PART 2

"I should have embraced that in my comments," he continued in his Twitter post. "Instead, I screwed up."

He added: "In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asain Community, my comments -- albeit unintentional -- were clearly insensitive and regrettable. There's simply no other way to put it."

STEPHEN A SMITH'S APOLOGY CONTINUED: PART 1

Smith said: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more.

"Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it's on me, and me alone!

"Ohtani is one of the brightest stars in all of sports.

"He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership."

STEPHEN A SMITH'S POSTED HIS APOLOGY TO TWITTER

Smith posted an apology to Twitter at 6.19pm ET on June 12.

He said: "Let me apologize right now.

"As I'm watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asain Community — and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."

SMITH’S REMARKS WERE BLASTED AS ‘RACIST’

The host’s remarks were quickly blasted online, with many calling it “racist.”

Keith Theodore Olbermann, an American sports and political commentator, quickly slammed Smith and took to Twitter.

He tweeted a clip of the incident and wrote: “I’ve supported @stephenasmith when he’s been big at @espn and when he hasn’t, and when he’s been right and when he’s been wrong.

“But this, about Shohei Ohtani, is straight up racism at a time of dangerous anti-Asian violence. This requires an apology, and a suspension. Now.”

SMITH CONCLUDED HIS TWITTER VIDEO BY SAYING:

“Baseball is a great game. But baseball’s audience is significantly older than the NBA, the NFL audience, etc, etc.

“That’s what I’m talking about, nothing more. We’re only talking about Ohtani because he’s phenomenal. He’s in the Home Run Derby, he’s got 33 home runs with a .279 batting average, plus he can pitch, he’s the second coming of Babe Ruth.

“Practically. We know that it’s an international sport, we know that it’s great, and baseball having the global appeal that it does, fine.

“But in the United States, all I was saying is that when you’re a superstar, if you can speak the English language, then guess what?

“That’s going to make it that much easier and less challenging to promote the sport. That’s all I was saying. About anybody. Later,” Smith said.

SMITH'S TWITTER VIDEO COMMENTS CONTINUED

Speaking in a video shared to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Smith said: “It’s exactly what Sports Illustrated alluded to in their article last month when they talked about 28 percent of the players in Major League Baseball are foreign players, a lot of them need translators.

“You know, Spanish, it could be Mandarin, Japanese, the list goes on and on. If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is, because of the problems that you’ve been having to deal with, improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language.

“It doesn’t mean anything more than that.”

SMITH CALLED OHTANI THE ‘SECOND COMING OF BABY RUTH’

Hours after the segment aired, Smith posted a video to Twitter.

He started the video by saying: “My segment on Ohtani this morning on First Take, people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game, baseball itself.

“Baseball’s a great game, a great sport, and some of the greatest players in the world are foreign players. Tatís comes to my mind, I love this brother and what he brings to the table.

“And Ohtani is the second coming of Babe Ruth, okay? That’s not what I was trying to say, I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.”

STEPHEN SMITH IS UNDER FIRE FOR HIS COMMENTS ON SHOHEI OHTANI

SMITH CLAIMS HE WAS TALKING ABOUT THE 'MARKETABILITY' OF THE SPORT

Smith insisted in a video posted to Twitter he was "talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport."

"It's exactly what Sports Illustrated essentially alluded to in their article last month when they talked about 28 percent of the players in Major League Baseball, are foreign players, a lot of them need translators," he continued.

"...If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is because of the problems that you've been having in terms of improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language."

SMITH FOLLOWED UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Smith later posted a video to social media saying that people were "misinterpreting" what he was saying about Ohtani.

He even called the player the "second coming of Babe Ruth."