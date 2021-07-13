Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Stephen Smith ‘racist’ controversy news LIVE – ESPN host apologizes after Shohei Ohtani comments

By Danielle Cinone
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmOT4_0auzwnl500

ESPN host Stephen A Smith has apologized for his "racist" on-air remark about baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

During an episode of First Take on Monday, Smith said he believes that Ohtani – who is Japanese and does not speak English – talking through an interpreter is bad for the MLB.

“The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box-office appeal,” he said.

The host's remarks were quickly blasted online, with many calling it "racist" — but he eventually apologized on Twitter.

Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is set to play in Monday's Home Run Derby, and will start in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher.

Read our live blog below for more on what Stephen A Smith said...

  • WHAT IS STEPHEN A SMITH’S NET WORTH?
  • Smith is worth approximately $16million.
  • His salary at ESPN was $5million up until 2019, when he resigned a new deal for $8million, making him the highest-paid personality on the network at the time.

WATCH STEPHEN A SMITH TALK ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI

SPORTS COMMENTATOR SPEAKS OUT AFTER SMITH'S APOLOGY

Shortly after Smith issued an apology, sports commentator Keith Olbermann took to Twitter.

He wrote: "BREAKING: @stephenasmith has finally apologized for his remarks about Shohei Ohtani.

"I hope he - and we - understand how dangerous they were in an America where anti-Asian violence is out of control…

"And where similar insults were once spoken against Clemente and Jackie."

SMITH ONCE GOT INTO A HEATED DEBATE WITH A BASKETBALL STAR

On March 30, Smith got into a heated debate with basketball star Russell Westbrook as he criticized his sports skills.

Smith said on First Take: “This isn’t the first time Russell Westbrook has played on a team that has fallen short” when speaking about the Washington Wizards franchise record.

Westbrook fired back at Smith saying: “I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.”

Westbrook’s wife, Nina also slammed Smith on social media attempting to defend her husband, writing: “I don’t know how many times I have to be minding my own business and randomly be subjected to you slandering my husband (who also happens to be minding his own business, being happy and living his best life).”

SMITH SAYS 'FOLKS DON'T KNOW ME AFTER ALL THESE YEARS'

Before posting his official apology, Smith tweeted: "Amazing that folks still don’t know me after all these years.

"If I am wrong about something, I will apologize.

"Especially if I unintentionally offend ANY GROUP of people — because it’s the right thing to do.

"Period! I’m BLACK. I would know! See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake."

WHAT DID OHTANI RECENTLY DO?

Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, just made history as the first player to be selected as both the designated hitter and pitcher for the American League at the MLB All-Star Game.

SMITH SLAMMED BY NEW YORK CONGRESSWOMAN

New York Congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou also slammed the ESPN host.

“What Stephen Smith is saying in his comments about Shohei Ohtani is ‘You don’t speak English. You don’t belong here. You aren’t American enough,” she wrote on Twitter. “Over and over and over again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UO14_0auzwnl500
Credit: Getty Images - Getty

SMITH ONCE GOT INTO A HEATED DEBATE WITH A BASKETBALL STAR

On March 30, Smith got into a heated debate with basketball star Russell Westbrook as he criticized his sports skills.

Smith said on First Take: “This isn’t the first time Russell Westbrook has played on a team that has fallen short” when speaking about the Washington Wizards franchise record.

Westbrook fired back at Smith saying: “I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.”

Westbrook’s wife, Nina also slammed Smith on social media attempting to defend her husband, writing: “I don’t know how many times I have to be minding my own business and randomly be subjected to you slandering my husband (who also happens to be minding his own business, being happy and living his best life).”

  • WHO IS SHOHEI OHTANI?
  • Shohei Ohtani is a professional baseball pitcher for the MLB.
  • Ohtani — who is nicknamed “Shotime” — is Japanese and does not speak English.
  • He is a hitter and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels.
  • SMITH WAS PREVIOUSLY SUSPENDED FROM ESPN IN 2014
  • Back in July 2014, ESPN suspended Smith for approximately one week.
  • His suspension took place after he made comments about domestic violence on the air, according to the Los Angeles Times.
  • HOW DID STEPHEN A SMITH START HIS TV CAREER?
  • He started his television career on the now-defunct cable network CNN/SI in 1999.
  • The commentator has had a few acting gigs on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, the film I Think I Love My Wife, and has appeared in Oberto beef jerky commercials.

STEPHEN A SMITH'S APOLOGY CONTINUED: PART 3

He concluded his apology by saying: "I'm sincerely sorry for any angst I've caused with my comments on First Take this morning.

"Again, I am sorry.

"And I'll happily reiterate these words more extensively tomorrow morning, as well.

STEPHEN A SMITH'S APOLOGY CONTINUED: PART 2

"I should have embraced that in my comments," he continued in his Twitter post. "Instead, I screwed up."

He added: "In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asain Community, my comments -- albeit unintentional -- were clearly insensitive and regrettable. There's simply no other way to put it."

STEPHEN A SMITH'S APOLOGY CONTINUED: PART 1

Smith said: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more.

"Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it's on me, and me alone!

"Ohtani is one of the brightest stars in all of sports.

"He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership."

STEPHEN A SMITH'S POSTED HIS APOLOGY TO TWITTER

Smith posted an apology to Twitter at 6.19pm ET on June 12.

He said: "Let me apologize right now.

"As I'm watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asain Community — and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1s2I_0auzwnl500
Credit: Getty

SMITH’S REMARKS WERE BLASTED AS ‘RACIST’

The host’s remarks were quickly blasted online, with many calling it “racist.”

Keith Theodore Olbermann, an American sports and political commentator, quickly slammed Smith and took to Twitter.

He tweeted a clip of the incident and wrote: “I’ve supported @stephenasmith when he’s been big at @espn and when he hasn’t, and when he’s been right and when he’s been wrong.

“But this, about Shohei Ohtani, is straight up racism at a time of dangerous anti-Asian violence. This requires an apology, and a suspension. Now.”

SMITH CONCLUDED HIS TWITTER VIDEO BY SAYING:

“Baseball is a great game. But baseball’s audience is significantly older than the NBA, the NFL audience, etc, etc.

“That’s what I’m talking about, nothing more. We’re only talking about Ohtani because he’s phenomenal. He’s in the Home Run Derby, he’s got 33 home runs with a .279 batting average, plus he can pitch, he’s the second coming of Babe Ruth.

“Practically. We know that it’s an international sport, we know that it’s great, and baseball having the global appeal that it does, fine.

“But in the United States, all I was saying is that when you’re a superstar, if you can speak the English language, then guess what?

“That’s going to make it that much easier and less challenging to promote the sport. That’s all I was saying. About anybody. Later,” Smith said.

SMITH'S TWITTER VIDEO COMMENTS CONTINUED

Speaking in a video shared to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Smith said: “It’s exactly what Sports Illustrated alluded to in their article last month when they talked about 28 percent of the players in Major League Baseball are foreign players, a lot of them need translators.

“You know, Spanish, it could be Mandarin, Japanese, the list goes on and on. If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is, because of the problems that you’ve been having to deal with, improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language.

“It doesn’t mean anything more than that.”

SMITH CALLED OHTANI THE ‘SECOND COMING OF BABY RUTH’

Hours after the segment aired, Smith posted a video to Twitter.

He started the video by saying: “My segment on Ohtani this morning on First Take, people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game, baseball itself.

“Baseball’s a great game, a great sport, and some of the greatest players in the world are foreign players. Tatís comes to my mind, I love this brother and what he brings to the table.

“And Ohtani is the second coming of Babe Ruth, okay? That’s not what I was trying to say, I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzcRk_0auzwnl500
Credit: Getty

STEPHEN SMITH IS UNDER FIRE FOR HIS COMMENTS ON SHOHEI OHTANI

SMITH CLAIMS HE WAS TALKING ABOUT THE 'MARKETABILITY' OF THE SPORT

Smith insisted in a video posted to Twitter he was "talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport."

"It's exactly what Sports Illustrated essentially alluded to in their article last month when they talked about 28 percent of the players in Major League Baseball, are foreign players, a lot of them need translators," he continued.

"...If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is because of the problems that you've been having in terms of improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language."

SMITH FOLLOWED UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Smith later posted a video to social media saying that people were "misinterpreting" what he was saying about Ohtani.

He even called the player the "second coming of Babe Ruth."

Comments / 3

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
230K+
Followers
25K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Basketball#Espn#First Take#Japanese#The Los Angeles Angels#Home Run Derby#Mlb All Star Game#Stephenasmith#Anti Asian#Washington Wizards#Nba#The American League#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Stephen A. Smith destroys Scottie Pippen for calling Phil Jackson a racist

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith directed some severe criticism at Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for the latter’s declaration that Phil Jackson is a racist. Smith’s remarks came after Pippen stated that Jackson, when he was Chicago Bulls head coach, chose Toni Kukoc, who’s white, to take the final shot of a playoff game instead of Pippen.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen A. Smith accused of racism and xenophobia for saying Shohei Ohtani can't be the face of baseball when he needs a translator

The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels baseball player Ohtani has become a major star this season, leading Major League Baseball in home runs while also excelling as a pitcher. But because Ohtani speaks through a translator, Smith said he couldn't see Ohtani as the face of baseball. “I don’t think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in THIS COUNTRY,” he said Monday morning on ESPN's First Take. After considerable backlash, including from his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes, Smith tweeted a video saying that "people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game. I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.” But as pointed out on Twitter, Ohtani is already considered one of MLB's most marketable stars. UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith has now apologized, saying "I screwed up": Noting the uptick in violence against Asian Americans, Smith wrote: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this community, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more,” Smith wrote in part. “Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone.” Smith also wrote "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith's Salary Revealed

Stephen A. Smith is easily the most recognizable face in sports media as he is featured on pretty well every single ESPN broadcast. The man has his very own show on Disney Plus, he is the main host of First Take, and he even has his own Sportscenter that is featured before NBA broadcasts. Needless to say, ESPN is giving Smith a lot to do and he seems more than happy to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being the face of the network.
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani no longer AL MVP favorite

Maybe Shohei Ohtani being surpassed as AL MVP favorite is just wishful thinking from BetMGM. Ohtani’s unbelievable season for the Los Angeles Angels is a problem for BetMGM. Ohtani, who opened at +1100 odds to win AL MVP, has 41.1% of tickets and 39.5% of the money on him to win the award. Ohtani has 25 homers, second in the AL, and a 2.58 ERA. We’ve never seen anything like this in the past century of Major League Baseball. Ohtani is the biggest liability BetMGM has in the AL MVP futures market. His current odds at BetMGM are +105.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Someone Please Save Shohei Ohtani From the Angels

Shohei Ohtani is the most exciting thing to happen to baseball since Benny pickled The Beast. Ohtani is a modern day Babe Ruth, which seems like a big deal since Ruth is on the Mount Rushmore of larger than life mythical sports figures who actually existed. That's how awesome Ohtani looks right now.
BaseballNew York Post

Stephen A. Smith apologizes for Shohei Ohtani comments: ‘I screwed up’

Hours after critiquing Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter — and unsuccessfully trying to explain them — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology for his remarks. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend any...

Comments / 3

Community Policy