Thybulle plays key role in Australia's exhibition win over Team USA

NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatisse Thybulle’s ability to guard the NBA’s best players was no mystery. The All-Defensive Second Team selection showcased his talents on an international stage Monday night, posting 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting (2 for 3 from three-point range), three steals, two blocks and three assists in the Australian Boomers’ 91-83 pre-Olympics exhibition win over Team USA.

www.nbcsports.com

