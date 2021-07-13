Cancel
Internet

40+ Different Memes To Satisfy All Internet Humor Cravings

ally.memebase
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The culture of the internet has a powerful hold on all of us. It doesn't matter what you're doing, where you're going of even what you're thinking about. There comes a time in the day when nothing but memes will do. This means that it's a good thing that there are plenty of them around to keep the dopamine machine going brrr. Memes aren't about quality, or designed to make us think hard: they are simply there to help us switch off when the time comes.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

