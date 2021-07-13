Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville offers '22 four-star big man Yohan Traore

By Jody Demling
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack extended a scholarship offer to one of the most impressive prospects last weekend at the adidas 3SSB event in Hoover, Ala. French big man Yohan Traore, who was dominant last wekeend for Dream Vision, reported an offer from the Cardinals on Monday night. Traore told Cardinal Authority on Saturday that his recruitment was "wide open" and it wasn't too late for schools to get involved.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Louisville#Ohio State#Recruiting#French#Dream Vision#Cardinals#Cardinal Authority#U Of L#Tcu#Gonzaga#Lsu#247sports National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Jon Rothstein says landing either Kofi Cockburn or Jalen Duren is “imperative” for Kentucky

With 12 scholarship players on the roster and depth across board, the Kentucky basketball roster looks strong as things stand going into 2021-22. When No. 1 overall high school prospect Jalen Duren – a serious reclassification candidate – and second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn emerged as potential options this summer, though, John Calipari’s hand was forced to explore both possibilities.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

5-star QB Arch Manning gets advice from uncle, ex-Giants QB Eli Manning, with big recruiting visit upcoming

The Arch Manning Tour is about to hit a key stop. The five-star 2023 quarterback recruit will take an unofficial visit to Ole Miss at the end of July, his dad Cooper told Rivals. Many eyes will be on that trip to Oxford given the family ties. Arch’s dad played wide receiver at Ole Miss and his grandfather (Archie) and uncle (Eli) played quarterback for the Rebels.
Louisville, KY247Sports

Photo gallery: Louisville women's basketball recruiting targets

The Run 4 The Roses event in Louisville last week was loaded with elite prospects. And a number of those prospects are on the University of Louisville women's basketball staffs recruiting radar. Cardinal Authority publisher Jody Demling spent two days at the event and has this photo gallery. One of...
Hoover, AL247Sports

Matt Corral, Jaylon Jones to join Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days

(Release) Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral and Jaylon Jones will represent Ole Miss next week during 2021 SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. The trio of Rebels will appear in the afternoon on day two of the festivities on Tuesday, July 20, along with Kentucky. All four days of SEC Media Days (July 19-22) will be televised on SEC Network.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

WATCH: New Kentucky Basketball practice footage!

It’s Friday afternoon and you’ve almost crossed the finish line to the weekend; some video and pictures from a recent Kentucky Basketball practice will help you get there. The folks over in the Joe Craft Center threw us a bone with footage of the new Cats in practice on Wednesday. They even had some fun with the music and editing. Enjoy below.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Jay Bilas Has A Big Suggestion For The ACC

With the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, it’s only a matter of time before the Big 12 are no more. With his former conference in a position to grab up some of the Big 12 schools, ESPN’s Jay Bilas has a suggestion for what the ACC should do next.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

4-3-5: A Breakdown of Kentucky’s 2021 Football Schedule

The 2021 Kentucky football schedule can be analyzed by sections. From Louisiana Monroe to Louisville, the Wildcats will face three distinct series of games that will help to formulate its win/loss record. The season can be broken down into a 4-3-5 phased slate of games. Let’s dive deeper shall we?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Bronny James Rumors: 4 Schools Showing Early Interest

Bronny James has been a popular name on the high school basketball recruiting trails for a while now. That’s unsurprising, considering who his dad is. But the high school sophomore is starting to make a name of his own. The four-star recruit has played well on the recruiting circuit this summer. And he’s already being linked to some major programs.
Arkansas Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Former Kentucky OT Nick Lewis has transferred to Arkansas State

Kentucky has been busy with the transfer portal this offseason. The Wildcats have added seven Power Five transfers since the end of last season. However, the program has also seen nine scholarship players enter and stay in the portal. Former class of 2018 three-star signee Nick Lewis is heading to...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Top-60 teams preseason rankings, No. 31-60

After a disappointing season, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will resume their quest for a national championship in just a few months. With summer practices and recruiting ongoing, and with many moving parts still in the air due to transfers, the genesis of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) NCAA world, and the burgeoning non-NBA professional options for young professional basketball aspirants things will always remain in flux to some degree (The Heraclitus principle of college basketball).
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky gets major boost in Bracketology following Davion Mintz’s return

With Davion Mintz back in the fold, Kentucky will be a much more dangerous squad come March, according to Joe Lunardi. Joey Brackets released a new way-too-early Bracketology this morning and the Cats jumped from a No. 4 seed to a No. 2 seed and are designated as an automatic qualifier. In his previous Bracketology update in June, Lunardi had Alabama winning the SEC Tournament to clinch the conference’s automatic bid.
NBAedglentoday.com

SIUE's Wright Twins To Be Featured On ESPN

EDWARDSVILLE - In a new episode of ESPN’s E60, the story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is told through the eyes of his twin sons who are now trying to honor their father and push forward as college basketball players. “A Murder in Memphis” debuts Wednesday, July 14,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy