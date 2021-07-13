Louisville offers '22 four-star big man Yohan Traore
University of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack extended a scholarship offer to one of the most impressive prospects last weekend at the adidas 3SSB event in Hoover, Ala. French big man Yohan Traore, who was dominant last wekeend for Dream Vision, reported an offer from the Cardinals on Monday night. Traore told Cardinal Authority on Saturday that his recruitment was "wide open" and it wasn't too late for schools to get involved.247sports.com
Comments / 0