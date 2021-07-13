Cancel
Catron County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:27:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Cruzville, Apache Creek, San Francisco Plaza and Aragon. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Tularosa River, Negrito Creek, and the San Francisco River. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.

alerts.weather.gov

New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Aragon, NM
Catron County, NM
