Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief, heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOT SPRINGS COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 817 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hot Springs State Park, or near Thermopolis, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hot Springs County, including the following locations... Hot Springs County Fairgrounds.alerts.weather.gov
