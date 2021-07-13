Cancel
Bernalillo County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:27:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bernalillo; Santa Fe; Torrance THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE BERNALILLO AND NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms that prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and blowing dust are still possible with these thunderstorms.

