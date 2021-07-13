Cancel
BLM Olympian Gwen Berry slams racist abuse of England soccer stars after Euro loss and says she’s ‘not surprised

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
The US Sun
 14 days ago
BLM Olympian Gwen Berry slammed racist abuse of England's soccer stars after their Euro loss, saying she's "not surprised."

"They only love us when it benefits them," Berry, who sparked outrage when she turned her back on the US flag after her Olympic qualifier, wrote.

Gwen Berry denounced racist comments being made about England's players Credit: Getty
Head coach Southgate consoles Saka after he missed a penalty Credit: Getty

Black players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho were targeted by racist trolls after their penalty misses in the Euro finals shootout on Sunday.

Berry took to Twitter to call the attacks a "heartbreaking situation!"

"Why am I not surprised!," she wrote. "This hate is the reason why athletes cannot 'just be athletes.'

"We must stand against these social issues until they no longer affect our lives!

"Sending my love to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka and their families."

Berry, an Olympic hammer thrower, was one of many who jumped to defend the players after England's devastating loss to Italy.

British PM Boris Johnson and Prince William were quick to shame the trolls.

At a Downing Street press conference, Johnson praised England for their impressive run to the Euros final - and looking ahead to the World Cup, said: "Bring on Qatar next year."

To the trolls specifically, Johnson said, "Shame on you. I hope you crawl back under the rock from which you emerged."

The PM hailed the Three Lions "heroes" for their performances which he said, "filled me with pride."

Prince William, who was at the final with wife Kate and son George, said he was "sickened" by racist comments aimed at the players.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," the Duke of Cambridge wrote on Twitter.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

"It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W."

The Met Police also vowed to launch a probe into the attacks.

The force said: "We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the Euro 2020 final.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."

Twitter said today it has removed more than 1,000 posts within the past 24 hours which violated its policy, as well as permanently suspending a number of accounts.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were attacked by racist trolls Credit: Getty
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci embraces England's Jordan Henderson and Jadon Sancho after the Euro final Credit: Getty
Gwen Berry sparked outrage when she turned her back on the US flag Credit: Getty

