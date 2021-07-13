Monday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Tuesday’s schedule
Here are Monday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Tuesday’s schedule.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SUMMER BASEBALL
Blue Mountain League
Northampton Giants at Berlinsville Braves, 6
Martins Creek at Easton Falcons, 6
Limeport Bulls at Hellertown Royals, 6
Keystone Precision Orioles at Northern Yankees, 6
Lehigh Valley Legion Playoffs
Whitehall Coplay vs. Salisbury (If Nec.), TBD
Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League
Trenton Capitals at Quakertown, 7
SUMMER BASKETBALL
Cedar Beach Boys Varsity League
6 p.m.: Lehighton vs. Palmerton; Southern Lehigh vs. Roberto Clemente; Whitehall vs. Reading; Central Catholic vs. Quakertown
7 p.m.: Notre Dame GP vs. Warren Hills; Pleasant Valley vs. PM East; Dieruff vs. Easton; Northampton vs. Allen
8 p.m.: Upper Perkiomen vs. Salisbury; Parkland vs. Bangor; Emmaus vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Freedom vs. Liberty
Holy Family Girls Tournament
Warren Hills vs. Villa Maria, 11:30 a.m.
Whitehall vs. Scranton Prep, 12:35
Villa Maria vs. Northampton, 1:40
Warren Hills vs. Notre Dame, 2:45
Scranton Prep vs. Northampton, 3:50
Central Catholic vs. Warren Hills, 4:55
Scranton Prep vs. Notre Dame, 6
MONDAY’S RESULTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
NORCO Legion Finals
WANDERERS 12, NORTHAMPTON 2
Wanderers 103 600 2 — 12 11 1
Northampton 000 101 0 — 2 8 3
O’Neill, B. D’Amico (7) and R. D’Amico; Corrow, Hughes (4), Erie (5); Sawarynski (6) and Cullen Cooper, Angstadt (7). WP: O’Neill. LP: Corrow. Notes: W: Ludwig 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B. O’Neill 2-3, 2R, 2B
Lehigh Valley Legion Playoffs
SALISBURY 5, WHITEHALL COPLAY 4
Whitehall Coplay 103 000 0 — 4 5 0
Salisbury 000 050 x — 5 6 1
Snyder and Dunbar; Grejda, Warmkessel (6) and Warmkessel, Zepp (6). WP: Grejda. LP: Snyder. Notes: S: Hunter Rothrock 1-3, 2 RBI, R. A. Levy 1-3, 2 RBI. WC: Zack Hartman 2-3, 2 R, RBI. Matt Rader 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI.
