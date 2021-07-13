Cancel
Urgent warning to QUIT Facebook Messenger right now on iPhone and Android

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

EXPERTS have warned Facebook Messenger users to avoid the app on iPhone and Android after a security update was said to be delayed.

Messenger has come under fire for not using end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp, another Facebook owned app, and putting privacy and content at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwUzd_0auzvXcY00
Messenger isn't yet using end-to-end encryption Credit: Alamy

The delay is related to concerns that encrypting Messenger - where no one, not even Facebook, would be able to read messages between a sender and a recipient - would lead to child exploitation going unnoticed.

At the moment, harmful messages and content in Facebook Messenger chats can be flagged.

Encryption could mean many of these messages go unnoticed.

This has left Facebook in a difficult situation, as not fully encrypting chats could be crucial for lawful intervention.

Cyber-security expert Zak Doffman writing in Forbes said: "Messenger users reading this should switch their personal chats to WhatsApp (or Signal) and leave Messenger for trivial comms and kids.

"You should certainly not be using it as the default messaging platform if you’re on Android, where switching from the OS default is an option—unlike on iOS."

However, the expert doesn't think we need to encrypt all social chatting platforms and agrees that not encrypting does have some positives, including protecting children from predators.

He suggests Messenger could be left so that lawful interception can take place but users should have the option to choose end-to-end encrypted services.

Facebook is still working on its Messenger privacy update amid the backlash.

The tech giant told Forbes: "We’re building strong safety measures that are designed to prevent harm from happening in the first place and give people controls to respond if it does.

"Working together also gives us more information to identify abusive accounts and allows us to introduce safety features behind the scenes like restricting interactions between adults and minors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22R2ZL_0auzvXcY00
Facebook Messenger chats can help law enforcement uncover child abuse Credit: Getty

In other news, nine apps have had to be removed from the Google Play Store after they were caught stealing Facebook passwords.

Facebook is facing backlash in the US over plans to create a version of Instagram for children under 13.

And, influencers who don’t clearly state if they’ve edited photos which are advertisements could be fined or imprisoned in Norway due to a new law.

