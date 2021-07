(Undated) – The Crawford County Fair continues this week with Grandstand events each night. Tonight will feature the Rabbit and Pig Scramble. Tomorrow’s event will be the I.P.A Sanctioned Truck and Tractor Pull and Wednesday will feature the Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo Tour. Thursday is night one of two nights of Demo Derbies, featuring the Compact, Pickup, Youth, and Mini-Truck. Friday will feature the Full, Stock, and “Chain and Wire” derby. The grandstand events will wrap up on Saturday with Go-Cart races. The 2021 fair will come to a close with a fireworks display set for 9:30 pm Saturday. Visit crawfordfair.com for more.