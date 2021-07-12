Anthem Entertainment Buys A Song Catalog From Combustion Music

Who are you? This is the golden question that sparked the inspiration for Brooke Lynn’s debut EP, titled Hellfire, Holy Water. Through the release of her 5-track EP, Lynn continues to pave her way in the country-rock scene, spearheaded by the likes of Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Hardy. With lyrics grounded in country songwriting, rock-inspired production, and powerful vocals straight from the soul, Lynn’s music stands out in a class of its own. With three of the tracks previously released as singles earlier this year, two new songs, including the title track, ”Hellfire, Holy Water,” will be released Friday, July 30th. Pre-save here.