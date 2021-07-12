Cancel
Nashville, TN

Anthem Entertainment Buys A Song Catalog From Combustion Music

By Ian Courtney
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label and music publisher Anthem Entertainment announced the acquisition of a catalog of songs from Combustion Music. The catalog includes a material from contemporary country artists such as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, and includes hits such as “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt; “Heartbeat” by Carrie Underwood; “Setting the World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney featuring Pink; “Fix a Drink” by Chris Janson; and “Song for Another Time” by Old Dominion among others.

