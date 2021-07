As brands and retailers of all sizes seize control of their digital commerce strategies with the most modern and scalable headless commerce platform in the marketplace, Fabric announced that Karen Brewer has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Brewer will lead Fabric’s global integrated marketing, brand strategy, corporate communications, product marketing, digital marketing, field marketing, and customer and partner marketing efforts. Brewer joins Fabric on the heels of its early stage growth and $100 million Series B funding announcement in July.