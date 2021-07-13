Cancel
Sutter, CA

Near-normal temperatures forecast

By Lynzie Lowe llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

After sweltering weekend heat, a cooling trend will begin in the Yuba-Sutter region today (Tuesday) and continue throughout the week, with near normal temperatures forecast by midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Sierra Littlefield, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office, said temperatures on Monday afternoon were already 10 degrees cooler than they were at the same time on Sunday as the cooling trend made its way into the area.

Littlefield said temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s this week, as an onshore flow is expected to bring much needed relief from the heat.

According to Littlefield, temperatures are anticipated to be in the upper 90s Tuesday and will cool down to the lower 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

“Temperatures might even touch below average Thursday or Friday, but it will still be warm since those average temperatures are still in the 90s,” said Littlefield.

The anticipated onshore flow is expected to bring a light breeze to the area as well, according to Littlefield.

“We are looking at a couple of nice days ahead,” said Littlefield.

Unlike the recent heatwave, the latest streak of cooler weather will also come with some overnight relief, as temperatures are anticipated to drop down to the upper 50s or low 60s.

During last weekend’s heatwave, Littlefield said temperatures reached a high of 113 degrees in Marysville on Saturday, three degrees higher than the previous high recorded on that date during the past 20 years – which was 110 degrees back in 2002.

On Friday, temperatures reached a high of 110 degrees in the area, said Littlefield, four degrees higher than previously recorded on that date within the last 20 years. The high on record for July 9 was 106 degrees in 2002 and again in 2008.

Sunday’s high of 107 degrees tied with the high recorded on July 11, 2012, but Littlefield said it is unclear if any records were broken during the last heatwave as records for the Yuba-Sutter region only date back 20 years.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

