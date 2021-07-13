Children’s fair raises awareness about available resources

To extend their community outreach efforts and engage with the community, the Colusa County Office of Education, Children’s Services hosted a children’s fair on Friday at LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle.

Joseph Moye, division director for supportive services, said when he accepted the position in May he began thinking about new and effective ways to reach out to the community of Colusa County to ensure that those that need services know how to access them. Moye said he got to work organizing a recruitment fair for children in need of daycare and schooling, but as the event came together he received calls from a number of other local organizations asking to participate, so he switched up the format to a children’s fair.

“I was really excited about that part,” said Moye. “The community wanted to come in and provide additional support. It’s like that old saying goes, ‘It takes a village.’”

According to Moye, each booth in attendance had a different interactive activity for children to do, like chalk art, sandbox play, and tunnels to crawl through.

Resources were also available for parents from each participating agency, which included Children’s Services, Ampla Health, Woodland Community College, the Colusa County Literacy for All program and more.

In addition to the activities, there was music and Moye even played a few songs for the kids on his guitar.

Moye was excited with the day’s turnout and said there was a steady stream of kids and parents during the three-hour fair.

“It’s been a really great day,” said Moye.

Moye said the department plans to host similar events in Arbuckle and Williams in the coming months to continue their community outreach efforts.