Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, SC

Recall alert: 3,700 ECHO generators recalled amid fire, burn hazards

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3XZC_0auzupCt00

ANDERSON, S.C. — With hurricane season in full swing, it may be time to double-check the safety of your back-up power source.

ECHO on Thursday recalled about 3,700 of its EGi-2300 Watt generators, noting the products can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The generators were manufactured by Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co. Ltd. of China and imported by Anderson, South Carolina-based Techtronic Industries Power Equipment.

According to the recall notice, the affected generators were sold at independent ECHO outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at www.HomeDepot.com from February 2020 through June 2021 for about $850 each.

To date, the company has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire, but no injuries have been reported, the notice stated.

The affected products are orange and black with “ECHO” and “EGi-2300” printed on the side. They have the model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 and EU21021N010180. Both numbers are printed on the data label on the bottom left-hand area of the side panel, per the recall notice.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact ECHO for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. The company can be reached by calling 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.Echo-USA.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Business
City
Anderson, SC
Anderson, SC
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Power Generators#Dongguan Rrb Co Ltd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Recall alert: McCormick recalls Italian Seasoning due to salmonella concerns

McCormick & Company, Inc., issued a voluntary recall of three products due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S Food & Drug Administration. In a news release Tuesday, the FDA said that the company is recalling its McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Western wildfires calm down in cool weather, but losses grow

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — (AP) — Cooler weather on Tuesday helped calm two gigantic wildfires in the U.S. West, but property losses mounted in a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend and in a remote area of Oregon that are both bracing for more hot, dry conditions that have been making the blazes so explosive.
TrafficPosted by
WGAU

Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

ZHENGZHOU, China — (AP) — Residents on Tuesday laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province. Torrents of...
AccidentsPosted by
WGAU

At least 2 killed in German chemical blast; 31 injured

BERLIN — (AP) — An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany killed at least two people on Tuesday, with 31 others injured and several still missing hours later. Fire officials who tested the air said there did not appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was...
EconomyPosted by
WGAU

Starbucks hits sales record as customers return to stores

Starbucks saw record sales in the third quarter as the impact of the pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores. But the company's shares fell after it lowered its forecast for sales growth in China, its second-largest market outside the U.S. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue soared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy