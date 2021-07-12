Allyson Urban Signs On As An Agent At Universal Attractions Agency

Edible said Brand Central will now serve as its licensing agency to bring the company's products into new product categories, according to a news release. Specializing in fresh fruit gifts & treats, Edible has also launched new product categories like fresh produce, flowers, baked goods and non-perishables, all helping to make last year the best for the company's sales in its history, with more than 45% growth year over year. In fact, Valentine's Day 2021 was the busiest day in the company's history, with more than 275,000 deliveries nationally from its 1,000-plus stores, the company said.