Allyson Urban Signs On As An Agent At Universal Attractions Agency

By CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
celebrityaccess.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the addition of Allyson Urban as an agent in the company’s Family Entertainment division. “We are pleased to bring Allyson on board. With live entertainment rapidly returning, it is great to have the opportunity to expand UAA’s Family Entertainment department. We look forward to seeing Allyson’s success within the department and company.” Jeff Epstein, co-owner.

