Crafting is a critical skill to master in New World. You have the option to use the weapons and gear you receive from quests, but along the way, creating weapons and tools are a great way to increase your effectiveness in combat or even give you the chance to try out a new weapon style you haven’t tried yet. Luckily, most of the crafting takes place in a single place. In this guide, we’re going to break down how to craft in New World. First, there is basic crafting, and then there are more advanced forms of crafting.