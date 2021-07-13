Cancel
Live Oak, CA

Live Oak man dies in single-vehicle accident

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 a.m., SCSO and the California Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of Paseo Road, Live Oak, for a single vehicle collision.

Alexander Richard Gomez, 21, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office sends their condolences to the family and friends of Alexander,” said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood in a press release.

CHP is handling the investigation.

