Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Mysterious iPad space hog

By dave1
Tidbits
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not a new problem, but I’m not sure I’ve heard a good solution. My iPad told me storage was full. Among other things, it said Photos was using almost 6GB of space even though there was not a single photo in my iPad library, including the trash. I don’t have enough space on the iPad to use iCloud Photo Library, even with optimized storage (I have a 1.4TB library). So it’s just a local, empty library.

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hog#Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
SoftwareTidbits

Windows 365 Could Offer Apple Silicon Virtualization Alternative

One of the few downsides to Apple’s M1 chip is its inability to run virtualization software that supports x86-based operating systems, particularly Microsoft Windows. Parallels Desktop supports the M1 chip, and it can run x86_64 apps in Windows on ARM Insider Preview (it really does work). There may be another option soon: the Windows 365 Cloud PC. It’s a cloud-based subscription service that hosts the Windows operating system in Microsoft Cloud, “securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices.” Microsoft’s announcement specifically said it would run on a Mac, iPad, Linux machine, or Android device—it runs within any modern Web browser or in Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app. The announcement didn’t discuss pricing other than to note that you can choose the size of the Cloud PC that best meets your needs with per-user, per-month pricing. It’s only for businesses currently, but it’s not clear what the difference is between a one-person business and a consumer. Various devils may be dancing in the details, but if you need occasional Windows access, Windows 365 could be worth a look when it ships next month.
SoftwareTidbits

Switching from Lightroom

I’m still using Lightroom 6.14 (LR) on a MBP with a Mojave partition, and while I wasn’t smart enough to use the last year of isolation to migrate, new photos piling up from summertime activities this year is resurfacing the issue for me. I’ve been keeping my eye on options...
Technologylifewire.com

How to Update Maps on iPad

This article explains how updates to Apple Maps work when new features are available. For those looking to fix issues with Maps using a manual update, we have various settings and options you can check. Updating Apple Maps on iPad for New Features. Like Apple’s other native apps such as...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Bills Monitor Pro for iPad

Keeping track of bills and upcoming payments doesn't have to be confusing or time consuming if you have the proper tools. This app acts are you personal assistant in a sense of bill tracking and managing. All you have to do is add your bills then you can track them and set the reminders.
Softwaredivineworks.biz

Photoshop on the iPad

Learn Photoshop on the iPad, the unparalleled image editing experience re-designed for touch and Apple Pencil…. Photoshop has been the gold standard for photo editing, retouching, and manipulation for decades. Until recently you had to have a desktop or laptop computer to use it, but now you can also create stunning composites, retouch your images, and apply effects while on the go, by using Photoshop on the iPad.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Uncover the mysteries of space Egyptians in Faraday Protocol this August

Throughout history, modern cultures have remained fascinated by the feats and culture of the ancient Egyptians. We’ve learned much about them over the past century in particular due to new discoveries and modern science, but that has only piqued curiosity further for many. If you too find the ancient kingdom of Egypt fascinating, the upcoming Faraday Protocol game may be worth a visit. However, this puzzle adventure has a big twist.
ComputersMac Observer

DIY Automation, CarPlay, RAID, and More! — Mac Geek Gab 882

Sometimes the easy way isn’t the fun way, and this week we’ve got lots of do-it-yourself solutions to share from all of you. Listen as John and Dave share your ideas about automation, launch agents, CarPlay, drive arrays and much more. Of course, it wouldn’t be MGG without your two favorite geeks sharing Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and their answers to all your other questions, would it? Listen, learn five new things, and don’t get caught!
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Transparency in Windows 11

Windows 11 includes fancy new transparency effects in its windows, taskbar, and some menus. If you don’t like them, it’s easy to disable translucent interface elements in Windows 11 with the flip of a switch. Here’s how. First, open Windows Settings by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu and...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Mac Otakara: iPad Air 5 to Feature iPad Pro-Like Design, No Design Changes Coming to iPad Mini 6 or iPad 9

The next-generation iPad Air will feature a design that's similar to the third-generation iPad Pro, according to Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing a Chinese supplier, the site says that the fifth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ will continue to feature a 10.9-inch display and a Touch ID button on the side, but it will gain a dual-lens camera system with Wide and Ultra Wide cameras.
Softwaremactrast.com

Apple Makes Safari 15 Beta Available for macOS Catalina

Apple has now made available a beta version of Safari 15 for macOS Catalina users. The new beta, which is separate from the Safari Technology Preview, features the redesign that is available in the betas of macOS Monterey. The Safari 15 beta was first spotted and reported on by 9to5Mac,...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

How to Set Unique Text Sizes for Different Apps in iOS 15

The iPhone has a great accessibility feature that’s been adopted by many popular apps—Dynamic Type, which lets you increase or decrease the text size for the OS and all supported apps, is a prime example. Starting in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you’ll be able to specify the text size for each app (and even the home screen) independently, thanks to a handy new Text Size control in the device’s Control Center. (iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are currently in public beta, and the stable release should be out in the fall.)
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google Photos is all click-click-click now and it's enormously satisfying

It's no secret that haptics are becoming an increasingly important factor in smartphones. Android haptics have always been a bit of a mixed bag, requiring a mix of premium hardware and excellent software. As these components continue to improve each year, Google has been slowly tweaking its software to include physical feedback. Photos is the latest recipient, adding a nice touch whenever you're browsing through your picture history.
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Vivaldi Browser 4.1 introduces Accordion Tabs and Automation

Vivaldi Technologies released Vivaldi Browser 4.1 Stable on July 28, 2021. The new version of the Vivaldi Browser is the first major version of the web browser after the release of Vivaldi 4.0, which introduced beta versions of a mail client, feed reader and calendar among other improvements. Vivaldi 4.1.
Cell PhonesTidbits

Help with AirPrint issue

I’m in the Montreal area and I just switched from Bell “Fibe” Internet to Videotron Helix service. The Helix gateway is the XB7, used by Comcast’s Xfinity service. I have two wireless AirPrint printers. I connected them to the WiFi network, but they consistently disappear after about 30 minutes or so. In order to print, I have to manually power cycle the printer so that it will temporarily reappear on the network, enabling me to print.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best iPad Cases

If you've recently purchased an iPad, you'll know they aren't exactly cheap. If you have one, you would want to protect it. But with all the options out there, which one should you get?. Perhaps you've considered a rugged case, or maybe one with a built-in keyboard. Whatever you're preference,...
Cell Phonesgeauganews.com

Aseprite-ipad-app

Category Help Wanted / Employment / Installation & Repair. Sep 19, 2020 – Explore Monica Foxx’s board “Aseprite” on Pinterest. … Nick Bray Digital Artist – Share via Artstation iOS App, Artstation © 2017 Animes …. Download Voxel: Pixel Art Coloring and enjoy it on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. … Another excellent pixel art maker to use is Aseprite. json file or app that …. Table 5.2 2018/2019 Drawing and Art Apps and Programs Free Drawing iPad … Ibis Paint X Adobe Illustrator Aseprite Krita Adapted from Format Team (2018) …
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps on sale

Find daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price. Sign up to our daily appsale newsletters to make sure you never miss out on the best price deals. Subscribe. Follow us on Flipboard.
Computerslifewire.com

How to Brighten a Laptop's Screen

The screen brightness of your laptop could make a difference to your productivity and can even reduce eye strain. This article shows you how to brighten your screen and make your computing comfortable. Why Is My Laptop Screen So Dark?. Anything from a buggy display driver to a faulty screen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy