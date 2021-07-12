Mysterious iPad space hog

One of the few downsides to Apple’s M1 chip is its inability to run virtualization software that supports x86-based operating systems, particularly Microsoft Windows. Parallels Desktop supports the M1 chip, and it can run x86_64 apps in Windows on ARM Insider Preview (it really does work). There may be another option soon: the Windows 365 Cloud PC. It’s a cloud-based subscription service that hosts the Windows operating system in Microsoft Cloud, “securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices.” Microsoft’s announcement specifically said it would run on a Mac, iPad, Linux machine, or Android device—it runs within any modern Web browser or in Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app. The announcement didn’t discuss pricing other than to note that you can choose the size of the Cloud PC that best meets your needs with per-user, per-month pricing. It’s only for businesses currently, but it’s not clear what the difference is between a one-person business and a consumer. Various devils may be dancing in the details, but if you need occasional Windows access, Windows 365 could be worth a look when it ships next month.