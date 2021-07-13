Texas basketball ex Kevin Durant, Team USA shocked again in upset

One of the surest things in life is Team USA men’s basketball team winning the gold medal in the Olympics. Ever since the original Dream Team of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson was formed for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the competition itself has devolved into a semi-fictional tournament to determine which country is the best in the world in basketball if the United States did not exist. However, the 2021 version of Team USA with Kevin Durant as its alpha is struggling to find its form ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.