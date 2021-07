MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of a Minnesota town near the South Dakota border are being asked to conserve water in the effort to battle a raging grain elevator fire. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to the Wheaton-Dumont Elevator in Clinton Sunday at about 10:45 a.m. on a report of smoke seen billowing from an upper grain tower. Several neighboring agencies were called in to assist, as the fire spread to more towers and to the business office. Residents in a three-block area of the elevator were evacuated for several hours. (credit: CBS) Highway 75 is still closed in both...