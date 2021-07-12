How to Get Tigrex in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Being an amiibo collector can be tough! Not only do you have to deal with retail exclusives, scalpers, bootlegs, and shortages, from time to time, an extremely limited variant gets released that you’ll likely never have the chance to see in real life — let alone own. We’ve seen golden Splatoon 2 amiibo given away as tournament prizes, a gold and silver set of Monster Hunter Stories amiibo given away in a Japanese Monster Hunter tournament, and, most recently, gold variants of Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2 amiibo, given away to lucky sweepstakes winners in Japan. While these amiibo almost never change hands, one set of the figures has made it onto the auction block in Japan… with a starting bid of nearly $10,000!