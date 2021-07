MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - “I see other kids getting on them okay, but you’ll still be worried about your kids I don’t want to be the test dummy,” says Keandre Harris. After watching a viral video of a fair ride teetering dangerously in Traverse City, MI, Harris is concerned about letting her kids on the rides at the Lucas County Fair. She used to let her kids rides, but not this year.