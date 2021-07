Like a lot of drivers, I have become completely spoiled by a smart car. My car is so smart that it reminded me the other day that I have entered the age bracket that forgets and leaves their turn signal on too long. If you have gotten used to driving a smart car and then gotten behind the wheel of an average intelligence vehicle, it’s a little humbling. Suddenly there is a need to turn around and look behind you when you are in reverse and actually remember directions to where you are going without the convenience of Nav.