UFC Vegas 31 predictions: ‘Makhachev vs Moises’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

After a wild week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship slows down with an ESPN offering with little in ranked relevance but the potential for some entertaining violence. Only two of the 11 fights on this card see betting favorites closer than -150, while five currently post favored fighters above -300. The main event is practically untouchable with odds rarely seen for a non-championship headliner, as Islam Makhachev is a rightful but prohibitive favorite at -600. Instead, we take a look at four matches from UFC on ESPN 26 that provide varying bang for their buck, including the intriguing co-headliner, two sure-fire stoppages and a promising contender aiming to make his way up the division.