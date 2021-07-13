UFC Vegas 31 predictions: ‘Makhachev vs Moises’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview
The heir apparent to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight crown, Islam Makhachev, meets one of its more dangerous finishers, Thiago Moises, this Saturday (July 17, 2021), putting his seven-fight win streak on the line against the lethal finisher. The ESPN/ESPN+ card will also see former champ Miesha Tate return to mixed martial arts (MMA) after almost five years away to face Marion Reneau and Mateusz Gamrot look to make it two straight at the expense of Jeremy Stephens.www.mmamania.com
