Irvine, CA

Rep. Katie Porter responds to fight with Trump supporters that erupted at her town hall

By Seth Lemon
audacy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) has responded to a fight that erupted at an event she hosted Sunday afternoon in her district. “At our town halls, we take steps … so that we hear all voices, not just the loudest ones,” Porter said in a statement Monday. “It is disappointing that a small but vocal group of attendees, who advertised a ‘confrontation rally,’ created unsafe conditions at a planned family-friendly event.”

Katie Porter
Donald Trump
