Some urge parents to push for end of mask mandates

By Greg Bishop
thecentersquare.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – District officials across Illinois are determining what COVID-19 mitigations to put in place after the CDC updated its guidance for schools. The CDC guidance says unvaccinated students should wear masks. To reflect that, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education updated guidance.

