Some urge parents to push for end of mask mandates

Provides Updated School Recommendations; Resources for Businesses; Upcoming Vaccination Events. In alliance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Hamilton County Health Department recommends that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings. Breakthrough cases are possible, and preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant can spread the virus to others. For this reason, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in areas of substantial or high transmission; transmission in Hamilton County is high, and daily case counts are increasing. As the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly, it is important to exercise caution in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Due to the low rate of vaccination in Hamilton County, many community members are still at risk of serious infection.