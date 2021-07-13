Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

CORRECTED-FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(Corrects attribution in second paragraph to “The FAA said”, not “Boeing said”)

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before the planes will be delivered.

The FAA said the issue is “near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing’s 787 shimming processes required by the FAA.”

The FAA added that “based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service.”

Boeing did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

