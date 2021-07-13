FOR SALE: Opera Memphis headquarters

Opera Memphis is on the lookout for a new home in the Edge District.

While the opera is searching for a smaller space to lease, its east Memphis headquarters is up for sale. The move isn't about money but to be in a more fitting space. For example, the pandemic proved the staff can do more work from home requiring less office space.

The company is asking $3.8 million for the building on Wolf River Parkway at Kirby Parkway.