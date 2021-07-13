Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

FOR SALE: Opera Memphis headquarters

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y7iM_0auzsD2D00

Opera Memphis is on the lookout for a new home in the Edge District.

While the opera is searching for a smaller space to lease, its east Memphis headquarters is up for sale. The move isn't about money but to be in a more fitting space. For example, the pandemic proved the staff can do more work from home requiring less office space.

The company is asking $3.8 million for the building on Wolf River Parkway at Kirby Parkway.

Have you heard the news?! Opera Memphis is on the lookout for a new home in the Edge District! Thank you to Tom Bailey...

Posted by Opera Memphis on Monday, July 12, 2021

Comments / 0

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy