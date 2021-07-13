Group Announces Plans for Civil Rights Museum and Learning Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

It's officially the summer and everyone is outside. Are people still wearing their masks?. I remember going into my favorite Walmart here in Tuscaloosa and forgetting my mask in the car. It was around the time when more and more people were coming outside and the mask mandate was no longer mandatory. It was around April of 2020. At this point, I was sick and tired of wearing a mask. I wore mine when I had to go inside of buildings and at work but I hated it. When I didn't have my mask on, I could feel people looking at me crazy inside the store. Lol!