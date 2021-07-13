Cancel
Group Announces Plans for Civil Rights Museum and Learning Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When most people think of civil rights in Alabama, Montgomery, and Birmingham are commonly first mentioned. There is plenty of history throughout the state. It’s no secret that Tuscaloosa has a lot of history tied to the Civil Rights Movement. This organization wants to make sure we don’t forget that history and ensure our children learn about it.

