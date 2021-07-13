Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach To Make Directorial Debut With Dr. John Doc

By Katrina Nattress
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Auerbach produced the late New Orleans icon's Grammy-winning 2012 album 'Locked Down.'

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Dan Auerbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Keys#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Dr. John's Estate Distances Itself From Dan Auerbach-Directed Documentary

The estate of Dr. John issued a statement Thursday denying their involvement in the upcoming Dan Auerbach-directed documentary about the late New Orleans legend. “The Official Estate of Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., p/k/a Dr. John, clarifies that the Estate has not authorized the recently announced documentary on the life of Dr. John purportedly to be produced by Impact Artist Productions (and Management) and Radical Media,” the estate said in a statement.
Celebritiesq106fm.com

Dan Auerbach’s Dr. John biopic not authorized by late musician’s estate

The Dr. John Estate has issued a statement declaring that the upcoming Dan Auerbach-directed documentary about the late musician is unauthorized. “The Official Estate of Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., p/k/a Dr. John, clarifies that the Estate has not authorized the recently announced documentary on the life of Dr. John purportedly to be produced by Impact Artist Productions (and Management) and Radical Media,” a statement posted to the Estate’s website reads. “For clarity, Impact Artist Productions (and Management) does not manage or speak for the Estate, which has its own team with, as Mac would say, a gang and a half of legalizers.”
MoviesPaste Magazine

Comedian Julio Torres Heads to the Movies, Making Directorial Debut with A24

Julio Torres—who has charmed audiences with his 2019 comedy special My Favorite Shapes and Spanish-language HBO comedy series Los Espookys—is set to make his filmmaking debut. The comedian will not only be directing, he’ll be writing, starring and producing a film from A24, with Tilda Swinton already attached to star...
Collider

'Rare Beasts' Trailer: Billie Piper Makes Directorial Debut With Pitch Black Comedy

Billie Piper has had one of the most fascinating career trajectories out there and now she's making her directorial debut with Rare Beasts! The trailer shows Mandy struggling with her life as a mother, career-woman, and significant other and looks amazing. Starring Piper, Leo Bill, Kerry Fox, Toby Woolf, David Thewlis, and Lily James, the film is a rare look at the modern woman and the idea of modern feminism in relation to love, motherhood, and more.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song' Snapped Up for Global Sales by Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)

A new Venice-bound documentary on singer Leonard Cohen will be shopped internationally by doc specialists Dogwoof. Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s latest feature “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” is executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville and Jonathan Dana, a long-time collaborator of directors Geller and Goldfine (“The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden”). The film explores the poet and singer-songwriter’s life through the lens of what’s arguably his most famous work, the hymn “Hallelujah,” which has been covered countless times by other artists over the years.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Willie Nelson Opening His Archives for New Docuseries From Directors Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman

Willie Nelson is participating in a docuseries about his life, “Willie Nelson and Family,” with production said to be already “well underway” on the project from Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen Pictures. The co-directors of the “definitive” multi-part series are Thom Zimny, best known as Bruce Springsteen’s regular filmic collaborator, and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Oren Moverman.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Antonia Campbell-Hughes on Black Medicine, her directorial debut – and wanting to one day return to comedy

Antonia Campbell-Hughes is an actress who always makes fascinating choices, and often takes her, and the viewer, down dark paths into the shadows of society. Her latest is no different, as she plays A black-market medic in Colum Eastwood’s Black Medicine, and to mark its digital release this week, we had the pleasure of speaking to the actress, talking not only of this project but also her upcoming directorial debut It Is In All of Us, and the strength of collaborator Cosmo Jarvis. She also talks about one returning to comedy, which is of course where we first became aware of her talents, starring alongside Jack Dee in Lead Balloon.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CMU graduate Renee Elise Goldsberry cast in Billy Porter's directorial debut "What If?"

Billy Porter enlisted a fellow Carnegie Mellon graduate to help him out with his new movie shooting in Pittsburgh. Renee Elise Goldsberry, most well-known for winning a Tony as the original Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” was announced earlier this week as one of the stars of Porter’s feature directorial debut “What If?,” according to Deadline. Her casting was announced less than a week after both Goldsberry and Porter received Emmy nominations for their work in the Disney+ “Hamilton” film and the final season of FX drama “Pose,” respectively.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy