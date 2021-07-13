Katie Dumped a Fan Fave and Even the Other Guys Are Crying on The Bachelorette
Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" You know it's real heartbreak when even the other guys are in tears. On The Bachelorette, star Katie Thurston just came to a devastating conclusion: Connor B. can't kiss. Or at least he can't kiss her well enough to keep him around. He first captured her heart with his cat costume and then joined her on a delightful double date with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, but apparently, it just wasn't in his kiss.www.eonline.com
