Katie Dumped a Fan Fave and Even the Other Guys Are Crying on The Bachelorette

By Lauren Piester
E! News
E! News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" You know it's real heartbreak when even the other guys are in tears. On The Bachelorette, star Katie Thurston just came to a devastating conclusion: Connor B. can't kiss. Or at least he can't kiss her well enough to keep him around. He first captured her heart with his cat costume and then joined her on a delightful double date with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, but apparently, it just wasn't in his kiss.

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
NEW YORK -- This week began with the men of the house vs. Thomas on "The Bachelorette." They are on a campaign to get rid of him after he said one of his thoughts in coming on the show was that he could be the next "Bachelor." Quartney tried to tell Thomas that he's digging the hole deeper and deeper with dishonesty. The right reasons police are out in force.
We're only a few weeks into Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and it's clear she has zero tolerance for people who aren't there for the *breathes exhausted sigh* right reasons. Which means most of the remaining dudes seem genuinely interested in finding love on the show instead of, you know, fame or growing their following so they can do toothpaste #spon. Which brings us to Aaron Clancy!
Katie Thurston, star of this season's "The Bachelorette," took to Twitter Spaces on Monday to speak about her journey so far this season. Responding to one fan's question about her favorite date, Thurston -- who was also joined by season 17 mentors Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe -- revealed it was the very first group date, in which the men participated in a contest to determine who was "the greatest lover of all time."
After getting last week’s group date rose, Hunter Montgomery is more confident than ever on ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it’s starting to get to some of the other men. After Thomas Jacobs’ elimination on season 17 of The Bachelorette, a new “villain” has emerged. On the July 5 episode, Hunter Montgomery’s cocky attitude began making some waves with the other men in the house. Hunter got Katie Thurston’s group date rose during the July 5 episode, but still made sure to nab some one-on-one time with her at the cocktail party, which rubbed other guys, who didn’t have roses yet, the wrong way.
Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 6 is right around the corner, and there is romance coming for Katie and Greg!. Are these two in a pretty good place in their relationship right now? It’s complicated. Katie told Greg recently that he has “resting sad face,” and we do think in general he is a classic case of someone getting the first one-on-one date and struggling after the fact. In the early going you think that you are this instant favorite and then after that, you have all of this adversity thrown at you. It’s important for you to try to navigate these waters, even if it can prove to be rather difficult at times.
Nothing like a good cry on a Monday night! Somehow we've neared the end of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and she has now narrowed her men all the way down to the final four. Of course she's excited to meet the families of her top four boyfriends, but there were a lot of tears to be cried on the way, both for her and for us. First, she sent home Brendan. Brendan did not make that much of an impression on us, so Katie's tearful goodbye to him also didn't really do much. We got a little more emotional when she sent Mike P. packing, but only because she got so emotional and we had just watched him mentally wrestle with his views on intimacy. Then, it came time for...
Katie Thurston was tasked with narrowing down her “Bachelorette” suitors from seven to four in anticipation of next week’s hometown dates. Andrew Spencer, Blake Moynes, Brendan Scanzano, Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze, Michael Allio, and Mike Planeta remained in the running. Katie strategized on how to distribute her dates but ultimately...

