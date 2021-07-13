Cancel
Patrick Mahomes writes touching tribute to late NFL writer Terez Paylor

By Phillip Bupp
Awful Announcing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Peter King on vacation, guest writers are filling in to write his Football Morning in America column. This week, because the Kansas City Chiefs announced they will be honoring former NFL writer Terez Paylor at an upcoming preseason game, King’s column was all about Paylor who unexpectedly passed away this past February at the age of 37.

