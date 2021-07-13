Scarlett Johansson Reveals Which 'Avengers' Co-Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

As we have seen from Britney Spears' 2021 conservatorship battle, money issues get awkward amongst family members when a multi-multi-millionaire star is at the center. After Scarlett Johansson fired her mom-ager, Melanie Sloan, in 2009, Sloan ran into financial issues by 2012, ABC News reported. After Johansson, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child, replaced Sloan with professional agent to the stars Rick Yorn, Sloan claimed in late 2011 she could no longer afford the $1.4 million Manhattan apartment she signed a contract to buy just three weeks prior. Per the outlet, Sloan sued the property's owners for her $130,000 deposit in January 2012, alleging she "no longer has sufficient income to obtain a mortgage." Adam Leitman Bailey, the lawyer for the sellers, told ABC News, "I don't understand how someone's financial situation changes so quickly. We think she's committing fraud and we believe she is not due the deposit back."