Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

What Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft means for NC State

By R. Cory Smith
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. -- So there were just a few surprises on Monday afternoon for NC State. Tyler McDonough being the first player off the board and Evan Justice going in the fifth round were pleasant surprises, but several players didn't hear their names called at all, leaving them to wait yet another day for the final rounds of the MLB Draft.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonte Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Mlb Draft#Draft Day#Baseball America#The Mlb Draft#Nc State#Mlb Com#The Miami Marlins#Perfect Game#Green#Vip#Pack Pride#Click Here
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Clemson catcher picked on Day 3 of MLB Draft

A Clemson catcher was selected on Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The Chicago White Sox took Tigers redshirt sophomore backstop Adam Hackenburg in the 18th round with the No. 545 overall pick. This past season, Hackenburg batted .258 with three home runs, 17 runs batted in...
MLBWTVC

Five Vols selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Five Tennessee Vols were chosen on Day 2 of Major League Baseball's draft. Pitcher Chad Dallas was the first Vol off the board in the 4th round. Dallas was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays. Two Vols went in round 5, with SS Liam Spence going to the Chicago Cubs...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

How Arizona baseball fared in the 2021 MLB Draft and what’s next

In previous years, the MLB Draft would occur during college baseball’s postseason and make for a potential distraction to playoff teams who see their stars get picked. Moved to mid-July, and coinciding with the All-Star break, the 2021 draft instead provided a bigger stage for the sport’s best amateur talent. That included quite a few players associated with the Arizona Wildcats.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Day 3 Recap

The final day of the 2021 MLB Draft is now in the books and the Atlanta Braves have added 10 additional players to their organization today. Here is a closer look at what each of the 10 Day 3 prospects brings to the Braves. Round 11 - Adam Shoemaker, LHP,...
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers focus on catchers in day three of MLB Draft

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers started day three of the Major League Draft by selecting catchers back-to-back. In the 11th round, Detroit took Josh Crouch from the University of Central Florida, then picked Mike Rothenberg out of Duke. The Tigers also added four other position players and...
MLBPurple Row

MLB Draft 2021, Day 3: Draft tracker and open thread

The final rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft begin today at 10:00am Denver time (12:00pm Eastern time). Ten rounds of the draft are complete, and if there’s one obvious trend to pull out of the Rockies’ selections so far, it’s that they are skewing towards college players. Of their 11 picks so far, first-rounder Benny Montgomery is the only high schooler they’ve taken. He hails from Red Land High School in Lewisberry, PA.
MLBNashville Post

Commodore trio taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Twenty-four hours after pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were taken with picks No. 2 and 10, respectively, in the 2021 MLB Draft, three more Vanderbilt players were selected on Day 2. The Los Angeles Angels tapped pitcher Luke Murphy with pick 110 in the fourth round, the Oakland Athletics...
MLBtheallstate.org

Draft Day: Garrett Spain using MLB Draft selection as motivation

Garrett Spain was selected in the 15th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. ERIC ELLIOT | APSU ATHLETICS. Coming out of Clarksville High School, Garrett Spain had just one Division I offer. Thursday morning, the former APSU centerfielder will be on a flight to Dunedin, Fla. to officially become a...
MLBKTLO

Six Razorbacks selected on day two of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  The second-most selections in the 2021 MLB Draft currently belongs to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Six Hogs heard their names called on Day Two of the MLB’s first-year player draft, which included rounds 2-10. Pitcher Kevin Kopps, the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy winner and current Golden Spikes Award finalist, led the way for Arkansas with his third-round selection (No. 99 overall) by the San Diego Padres.
MLB247Sports

Torres, McDonough discuss MLB Draft, time at NC State

It was a busy MLB Draft for the NC State baseball program, as eight members of the Wolfpack had their names selected this week in the 20-round draft. The top two picks of the draft from the Pack were Tyler McDonough and Jose Torres, who were selected 14 picks apart from each other in the third round. McDonough, a versatile player selected as a second baseman, was drafted No. 75 overall by the Boston Red Sox, while the shortstop Torres was picked 89th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBcsufresno.edu

Fresno State infielder selected by Baltimore Orioles in MLB draft

Fresno State infielder Ryan Higgins was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB draft. This past season, Higgins had a .352 batting average, 41 RBIs and 58 hits, all team-highs for the Bulldogs. He also had 11 home runs, tied for second most on the team. Higgins walked 29 times last season, the second most in the Mountain West.
MLBwtvy.com

Local baseball standouts selected on day two of MLB draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Day two of the Major League Baseball draft consisted of rounds two through 10 and featured a pair of former Fever Country stars getting a life-changing phone call. Andalusia native and South Alabama outfielder Ethan Wilson was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round...
Columbia, SCSCNow

Pair of USC pitchers taken on final day of MLB draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina pitchers Daniel Lloyd and Julian Bosnic were selected on day three of the 2021 MLB draft Tuesday in Denver, Colo. The Gamecocks ended the draft with eight current players and three signees selected. Lloyd, who is a three-year pitcher at Carolina, made 23...
MLBcbs19news

Kent, Messinger taken on Day 3 of MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Two more Cavaliers heard their names called on Day Three of the MLB Draft, including St. Anne's-Belfield alum Nic Kent. Kent was selected in Round 11 with pick No. 320 by the Colorado Rockies, the first Wahoo drafted by the Rockies since Tommy Doyle in 2017. UVA right-handed pitcher Zach Messinger went a couple rounds later in Round 13 at pick No. 393 by the New York Yankees. Both Kent and Messinger still have eligibility remaining in college and have until August 1 to do decide whether to sign or not.
MLBNewsday

Mets select Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan on Day 3 of MLB Draft

While so much of the buzz was rightfully focused on Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in this year’s draft, the Mets quietly selected the player who beat them both. Two days after drafting Rocker in the first round, the Mets selected Mississippi State’s Rowdey Jordan in the 11th round of the draft — the centerfielder who went 3-for-6 with two runs against Rocker and the rest of Vanderbilt to defeat them in the College World Series this year.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

From Complex To Queens, Episode 123: 2021 MLB Draft, Day Two

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. With their first round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Mets selected Kumar Rocker, a right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt University. On day two of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Mets made...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

Leinweber: Patient runner with great vision to let his blocks develop and find lanes while pressing the line of scrimmage. Knight quickly avoids penetration up the middle with his elusiveness and creativity. He gets skinny through holes, needing little space to break through the first level. Great contact balance and a knack for how to absorb contact as well as strong leg drive, allow him to pick up extra yards and be a tough tackle on every carry. Knight runs very balanced, changing directions while staying on his feet and running through arm tackles. His acceleration is above average when he has the space to use it. As a receiver, he is very reliable, showing sure hands as a checkdown or on screens. He pays attention to detail as a route runner, utilizing foot fire and head fakes to create separation. Subscribe for full article.
MLBOnward State

Three More Penn State Baseball Stars Selected In 2021 MLB Draft

Penn State baseball’s time in the national spotlight isn’t done yet, folks. Three Nittany Lions — Justin Williams, Kyle Virbitsky, and Bailey Dees — were selected on the third day of the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday. The Houston Astros selected Williams No. 508 overall in the 17th round. The infielder...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Recap of the second day of the MLB Draft

Yesterday’s portion of the MLB Draft featured rounds two to ten, with the Toronto Blue Jays having nine picks after the team lost their second-round pick as compensation for the George Springer signing earlier this off-season. Here’s a quick analysis and recap of how the draft went for the Blue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy