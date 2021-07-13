What Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft means for NC State

Leinweber: Patient runner with great vision to let his blocks develop and find lanes while pressing the line of scrimmage. Knight quickly avoids penetration up the middle with his elusiveness and creativity. He gets skinny through holes, needing little space to break through the first level. Great contact balance and a knack for how to absorb contact as well as strong leg drive, allow him to pick up extra yards and be a tough tackle on every carry. Knight runs very balanced, changing directions while staying on his feet and running through arm tackles. His acceleration is above average when he has the space to use it. As a receiver, he is very reliable, showing sure hands as a checkdown or on screens. He pays attention to detail as a route runner, utilizing foot fire and head fakes to create separation. Subscribe for full article.