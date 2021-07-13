Cancel
'He's never used it in his whole life': Sacha Baron Cohen sues US cannabis company for using Borat image on a billboard and condemns use of the 'unhealthy' drug

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Sacha Baron Cohen filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts against a cannabis company called Solar Therapeutics for using his image on Monday.

Court documents showed that the comedian has claimed the company did not seek his permission to use his image or likeness for a billboard, which shows his Borat character flashing thumbs up and exclaiming: 'It's Nice.'

The legal team for Cohen, 49, said in court docs that in using the shot, the company falsely advertised his image, violated copyright infringement and misappropriated his right of publicity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen's attorney David Condon said in legal docs that Baron Cohen 'never has used cannabis in his life,' and 'never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sajxS_0auzrtha00
The latest: Sacha Baron Cohen, 49, on Monday filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts against a cannabis company called Solar Therapeutics for using his image on a billboard (pictured)

Cohen is well-known for his roles who has played roles as Ali G, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen, yet Borat Sagdiyev - originally from his 2006 mockumentary film and more recently from a new movie last year - in arguably his most famous.

In the legal complaint against the company, officials continued: 'By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business.'

In the court filing, attorneys for Cohen noted that the performer has had 'countless opportunities' to embark on a corporate sponsorship, but has not, to protect his career in acting and activism.

The court docs noted that Cohen is not a proponent of cannabis usage.

His legal team stated that the cannabis company 'took a gamble' in using the actor's likeness under the assumption he would never see the advert.

His representatives pushed that Baron Cohen does not believe cannabis is a 'healthy choice' despite its legalisation in many US states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyNsi_0auzrtha00
Details:  Cohen is well-known for his roles who has played roles as Ali G, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen, yet Borat Sagdiyev - originally from his 2006 mockumentary film and more recently from a new movie last year - in arguably his most famous (pictured as Borat)

They pushed the value of his affiliation, citing an offer he previously received of $4m (£2.9m) to advertise a car, which he turned down for fear of weakening 'his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist'.

He said the star had never advertised any product in the UK or US over fears it would 'weaken his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist'.

It says the actor's persona is 'of very significant commercial value' and that he had previously turned down $4m (£2.9m) to appear in a car advert.

'With his Ali G character, portrayed by Mr. Baron Cohen in the HBO television series Da Ali G Show, Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making a mockery of 'stoner' culture - a culture which the Defendants' Billboard overtly celebrates,' his court filing read, also citing his religious beliefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvqBr_0auzrtha00
Hitting back: He said the star had never advertised any product in the UK or US over fears it would 'weaken his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist' 

His court complaint stated: 'Baron Cohen was born into an Orthodox Jewish family; he is an Observant Jew; and he is proud of his cultural heritage...

'He does not wish to be involved in the heated controversy among the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customs, and rules.'

Baron Cohen's legal team had sent Solar Therapeutics a cease-and-desist letter upon discovering the billboard, after which it claimed it removed the display.

The company still has yet to pony up remuneration for the violation, Baron Cohen's legal team said, leading the actor to seek actual and punitive damages in its suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNqp7_0auzrtha00
Hitting  back: The company still has yet to pony up remuneration for the violation, Baron Cohen's legal team said, leading the actor to seek actual and punitive damages in its suit (pictured in April)

