Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...WHEELER...TELFAIR EMANUEL...TREUTLEN...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EASTERN DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT At 1013 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Brannen Lake to Normantown to near Ailey to Scotland to near Horse Creek Wma...and moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Swainsboro, McRae, Lyons, Soperton, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Helena, Twin City, Lumber City, Glenwood, Milan, Adrian, Uvalda, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston and Garfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

