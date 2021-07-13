Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this shower, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT * At 1014 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a gusty showers and thunderstorms near Surrency, moving north at 20 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this shower. * Locations impacted include Surrency.