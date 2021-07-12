Great Lakes Surf Festival hosts its third event at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach

After great success during the first two events in 2018 and 2019, the Great Lakes Surf Festival is back and will be holding their third annual event on Aug. 14 at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon Michigan. For 2021, event goers will be able to learn how to surf and paddleboard, along with practicing in yoga directly on the beach. Music, food, and a raffle will also take place. Several surfboards and paddleboards will be given away along with a trip to Costa Rica.