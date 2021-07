In the Camping World SRX Series Finale, Chase Elliott won the race against his father, Bill Elliott, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. “I don’t know what lit a fire in him tonight but he was as aggressive as I have seen him in years,” Chase Elliott said after the race. “It was amazing and a lot of fun. I thought it was going to be between him and I but he got a little high in the one and missed the restart but other than that it was so much fun. Those are the moments that I remember forever so I’m just having a blast.”