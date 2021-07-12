Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mosley formally introduced as coach of Orlando Magic

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Herald-Palladium
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamahl Mosley first got noticed as someone with NBA coaching potential when he was hired by the Denver Nuggets as a development coach 16 years ago. Also in Denver at the time: an assistant general manager named Jeff Weltman, now the basketball operations president of the Orlando Magic. And Weltman never forgot the impact that Mosley had on players back then.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamahl Mosley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Orlando Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

3 Orlando Magic players Jamahl Mosley can offer a second chance

Entering a contract year, Mohamed Bamba needs to prove he belongs in the Orlando Magic's future plans. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) The Orlando Magic are still getting to know their new coach in Jamahl Mosley. It is not even likely he has set up his office fully yet. There is simply too much for him to do at this point.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City sale completed as Wilf family takes over, sells minority stake to Orlando Magic owners

Minnesota Vikings owners Mark, Zygi and Lenny Wilf officially became owners of Orlando City Soccer Club on Wednesday after completing a sale — which includes the Lions, the Pride, Exploria Stadium and an academy system — from Flávio Augusto da Silva. Mark Wilf will assume the role of chairman and governor of the club. The purchase price was not disclosed, but reports from The Athletic place ...
LotteryBleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: How 3 Trades Could Shake Up the Lottery

The basketball world will be talking trades throughout the 2021 NBA offseason. Whether any major moves come to fruition is up to the various front offices, but with free agency light on both top-tier talent and big spenders, the market conditions are perfect for summer blockbusters. That got us in...
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Free Agents: Predictions for Kawhi Leonard and More Top Stars

The 2021 NBA free-agent class had a chance to be historic. A wave of early extensions took that possibility off the table. But the remaining player pool could still feature one superstar, plus a handful of legitimate difference-makers. The upcoming free-agency maneuvers may not reshape the basketball landscape, but several signings will reverberate across the hoops world.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Michael Jordan Fact Goes Viral Following Simone Biles News

Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympics team gymnastics event on Tuesday morning, leading to a wave of debate over her decision. One pretty bad tweet excoriating Biles by comparing her to Michael Jordan is getting crushed. Biles clearly didn’t have it on Tuesday, admitting that mentally she wasn’t in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy