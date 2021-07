If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, July 23 still sees the Twilight films dominating, but one movie has broken up the franchise's total stranglehold on the Top 5. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (which we die-hard Fanpires know is the WORST film of the series) was bumped down to the sixth spot in favor of Trollhunters: Rise of the TItans, the final film in Guillermo del Toro's Tales of Arcadia franchise. Gunpowder Milkshake, Cosmic Sin, and two of the Fear Street films are still hanging in there.