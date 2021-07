Tennis star Coco Gauff is withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for COVID-19 mere days before the start of the Games. Gauff, 17, is widely seen as one of the most promising young players in the world. As the highest-ranked American player going to the Olympics she was widely expected to headline the United States’ tennis team. “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff said on social media. “I want to wish Team USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”