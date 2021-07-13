Cancel
Ohtani is AL starting pitcher, bats leadoff in All-Star Game

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
Herald-Palladium
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the...

